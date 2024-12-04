News & Insights

Food Empire Holdings Transfers Treasury Shares for Employee Scheme

December 04, 2024 — 04:44 am EST

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has transferred 90,000 treasury shares as part of its Employees’ Share Option Schemes. This transfer slightly decreased the company’s treasury shares percentage from 4.616% to 4.598% of the total outstanding shares. The value of the transferred shares was S$80,736.31, marking a strategic move in managing employee incentives.

