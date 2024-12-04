Food Empire Holdings Transfers Treasury Shares for Employee Scheme

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Food Empire Holdings Limited has transferred 90,000 treasury shares as part of its Employees’ Share Option Schemes. This transfer slightly decreased the company’s treasury shares percentage from 4.616% to 4.598% of the total outstanding shares. The value of the transferred shares was S$80,736.31, marking a strategic move in managing employee incentives.

For further insights into SG:F03 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.