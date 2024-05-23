Food Empire Expands with New Kazakhstan Facility

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited is set to enhance its market presence in Central Asia with a new $30 million coffee-mix production facility in Kazakhstan, expected to begin operations by the end of 2025. The facility, which will also produce other instant beverages, is poised to generate 300 local jobs and has expansion potential on its 10-hectare land allocation. This strategic move comes as the company experiences increasing revenue from its Kazakhstan & CIS Markets segment, marking a significant step in its growth and market leadership in the region.

