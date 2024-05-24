Food Empire Celebrates Continued Brand Success

News & Insights

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings has been honored for the 14th consecutive year on Brand Finance’s ‘Top 100 Most Valuable Singapore Brands’ list, ranking 60th in 2024. The company credits its success to effective brand-building activities and market leadership in its core markets, with three segments surpassing the US$100 million mark in FY2023, contributing to a record sales year.

