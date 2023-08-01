Food distributor Sysco misses revenue estimates on inflation-induced demand slowdown

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Food distributor Sysco Corp
Surging inflation has begun to eat into consumers' disposable income, forcing shoppers to prioritize spending on necessities, making little room for demand for non-essential items.
Even with supply chain constraints easing, Sysco is still grappling with cost pressures tied to raw materials like meat, dairy and seafood.
While higher costs have pressured several companies
including soda giants Coca-Cola Co
Shares of the Texas-based company rose 2.2% in premarket trading on Sysco's profit beat. Excluding items, it earned $1.34 per share, ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.33 per share.
The company's net sales rose to $19.73 billion in the fourth quarter ended July 1, from $18.96 billion a year ago, but still fell short of estimates of $19.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
