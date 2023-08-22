News & Insights

Food delivery startup Getir to cut 11% of workers in global restructuring

August 22, 2023 — 06:26 am EDT

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir announced a global restructuring on Tuesday, saying it plans to cut 2,500 jobs across five countries, or 10.9% of its total workforce.

Getir will continue to operate in Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, the company said in a statement. It last month announced its exit from Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

"Decisions like these are never taken lightly," Getir said in a statement.

Ultra-fast delivery services multiplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by demand from shoppers stuck at home, but a stronger than expected return to physical stores has bruised performance for Getir and other online-only retailers.

Getir said it aims for the restructuring to "significantly increase operational efficiency".

