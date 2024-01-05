News & Insights

Food caterer Sodexo's quarterly sales rise as corporate demand picks up

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 05, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - French food caterer Sodexo EXHO.PA on Friday reported 3% growth in its first-quarter sales, in line with its forecasts and helped by a rise in corporate events and more workers returning to the office.

The company's quarterly sales came in at 6.29 billion euros ($6.88 billion), up 3.1% from a year earlier. A consensus provided by the company had expected sales of 6.28 billion euros.

Sales grew in all geographies "due to pricing, new contract ramp-ups and continued volume growth, particularly in the Corporate services, Sports & Leisure and Education," Chief Executive Officer Sophie Bellon said in a statement.

The revenue figures exclude Pluxee, Sodexo's vouchers' unit which the group plans to spin off and do a separate listing in February. Bellon said plans for Pluxee's spin-off and listing are on track.

Employers have turned to Sodexo's vouchers such as meal and fuel cards to help workers cope with the cost-of-living crisis, while staff returning to offices and higher pricing have also boosted its catering business.

J.P.Morgan analysts in a note called the earnings report a "‍sound start to the year," and said this "bodes positively for the sector overall," including for British peer Compass Group CPG.L.​​

Sodexo is still raising prices for its services to cushion the effect of inflation, but at a slower pace than last year, finance chief Marc Rolland said in a call with journalists.

Sodexo confirmed its outlook for 2024 and 2025.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

