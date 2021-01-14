Jack Creek Investment Corp., a blank check company formed by KSH Capital targeting businesses in the food and grocery supply chain, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 30 million units at the same price. Each unit now consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50; each unit previously contained one-third of a warrants. At the revised deal size, Jack Creek Investment Corp. will raise -17% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Jeffrey Kelter, co-founder of and a Partner at KSH Capital, and CEO Robert Savage, co-founder and President of KSH Capital. The company plans to target the broader food and grocery supply chain.



Jack Creek Investment Corp. was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JCICU. UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Food and grocery SPAC Jack Creek Investment lowers deal size by 17% ahead of $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

