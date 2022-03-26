US Markets

Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins has died

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN MARCUS

American rock band Foo Fighters announced the death of Taylor Hawkins, the band's drummer, in a tweet late on Friday.

The band did not provide details on the cause of death. Hawkins was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a tweet posted to its official Twitter account.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Variety reported that the band had been preparing to perform in Bogota on Friday at the time of his death.

