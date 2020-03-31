Commodities

Fonterra's Feb milk exports from New Zealand drop 6% on lower demand

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Nigel Marple / Reuters

Fonterra said on Wednesday its New Zealand milk exports in February fell 6.1% and that it would ramp up ethanol production to help sanitizer manufacturers cope with a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds details on results and ethanol production

April 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Wednesday its New Zealand milk exports in February fell 6.1% and that it would ramp up ethanol production to help sanitizer manufacturers cope with a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Auckland-based company said it would make an additional 220,000 litres of high-grade ethanol, on top of the 375,000 litres it has already provided in recent weeks to help with the supply of sanitizer.

In February, the dairy giant saw a decline in demand for butter from Iran and fluid milk products from China, which cut into exports from New Zealand.

Domestic milk production was flat for the same period due to adverse weather conditions, while Australian production steadied in January as rainfall returned after months of dry conditions, the company added.

Accounting for the production on leap day, the world's largest dairy exporter said its New Zealand milk collection in February was 133.5 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), up 0.3% on same period last year.

Dairy import volumes for China, Fonterra' biggest market, decreased 2.1% in the first two months as measures imposed to stem the coronavirus spread affected shipments.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Stephen Coates)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular