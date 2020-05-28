Commodities
FCG

Fonterra's China dairy imports jump in March as lockdowns ease

Contributor
A K Pranav Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Fonterra said on Friday its China dairy import volumes climbed 10.1% in March, after two consecutive months of declines, as the world's second-largest economy reopens after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Adds details on milk collection, milk exports, background

May 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Friday its China dairy import volumes climbed 10.1% in March, after two consecutive months of declines, as the world's second-largest economy reopens after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The jump in China dairy imports, however, may not be sustained as the inventory levels are rebuilt, Fonterra said.

The world’s largest dairy exporter also reported a 13.6% drop in domestic milk exports, dragged down by lower demand from Thailand, China and Saudi Arabia.

Its domestic milk collection for April fell 2.6% due to prolonged drought conditions, while its Australia milk production rose 7.1% in March, helped by favorable weather.

Dairy companies including Fonterra and its smaller peer Synlait Milk SML.NZ have cut the price they pay farmers for milk for the upcoming season as virus-driven restrictions hammer demand.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCG

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular