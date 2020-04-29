Fonterra's China dairy imports fall 1.4% in Jan-Feb

April 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Thursday dairy import volumes by its key Chinese market fell 1.4% in the first two months of the year, due to public health measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The world's largest dairy exporter also said milk production in its domestic market dropped 1.9% in March, mainly due to persistent drought conditions across New Zealand.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.