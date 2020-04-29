Commodities
Fonterra's China dairy imports fall 1.4% in Jan-Feb

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Fonterra said on Thursday dairy import volumes by its key Chinese market fell 1.4% in the first two months of the year, due to public health measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The world's largest dairy exporter also said milk production in its domestic market dropped 1.9% in March, mainly due to persistent drought conditions across New Zealand.

