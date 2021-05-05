FCG

Fonterra starts farmer feedback period over potential capital structure changes

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Nigel Marple / Reuters

New Zealand dairy company Fonterra on Thursday kicked off a farmer feedback period that could bring about changes to its capital structure, including a dual share structure or a split co-operative model, among others. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN)) nL4N2MS3XF

