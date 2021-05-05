Fonterra starts farmer feedback period over potential capital structure changes
May 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy company Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ on Thursday kicked off a farmer feedback period that could bring about changes to its capital structure, including a dual share structure or a split co-operative model, among others.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
