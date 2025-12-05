Fonterra Shareholders Fund (FTRRF) Price Target Increased by 25.06% to 5.42

The average one-year price target for Fonterra Shareholders Fund (OTCPK:FTRRF) has been revised to $5.42 / share. This is an increase of 25.06% from the prior estimate of $4.34 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.96 to a high of $6.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fonterra Shareholders Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRRF is 0.00%, an increase of 16.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 294K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 194K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 51K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 23K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

