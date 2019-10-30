Fonterra says Sept milk output in New Zealand higher on milk solids basis

Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FSF.NZ, FCG.NZ said New Zealand milk production in September rose 0.7% on a milk solids basis, on the back of good temperatures and pasture conditions across much of the country.

However, milk production on a liquid milk basis fell 0.7% for the same period, a difference Fonterra said indicates improved pasture quality from September last year.

Milk solids is the amount of fat and protein contained in the liquid milk supplied to Fonterra.

The dairy company said its domestic milk collection for September was 179.1 million kilograms of milk solids, down 0.1% on the same month last season.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

