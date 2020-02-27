Fonterra says China dairy imports may be impacted by coronavirus

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ said on Friday that the coronavirus outbreak in China "will potentially impact" dairy imports in the country.

The New Zealand dairy company also said exports from Australia dropped 9.5% in December as the country suffered devastating bushfires.

