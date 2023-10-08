News & Insights

Commodities
FCG

Fonterra raises milk price forecast post gain in global dairy prices

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

October 08, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

Adds details on demand in paragraphs 3-6

Oct 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ on Monday raised its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season, first time after cutting the forecast range twice earlier.

The world's largest dairy exporter now expects to pay NZ$6.50 to NZ$8.00 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) for the 2023-24 season, up from its earlier forecast of NZ$6.00 to NZ$7.50 per kgMS.

Global Dairy Trade (GDT) prices surged while its sales volumes dropped, according to September's second GDT auction.

The company has seen a rise in demand after a recent gain in GDT prices but flagged worries over China demand prospects.

“For other key regions, customers remain relatively cautious in terms of their forward purchases," said CEO Miles Hurrell.

The company expects New Zealand milk collections for the 2023-24 season to be marginally lower compared to the last season while adding that total milk growth among key exporters would be below average for fiscal 2024.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.