Fonterra raises forecast for farmgate milk price

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ on Thursday raised the forecast range for the price it would pay to farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, citing an increase in global diary rates.

The New Zealand-based dairy giant ‍lifted its forecast for 2021/22 farmgate milk price to between NZ$9.30 and NZ$$9.90 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) from NZ$8.90 to NZ$9.50 per kgMS.

