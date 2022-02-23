Commodities
FCG

Fonterra raises forecast for farmgate milk price

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Fonterra on Thursday raised the forecast range for the price it would pay to farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, citing an increase in global diary rates.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ on Thursday raised the forecast range for the price it would pay to farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, citing an increase in global diary rates.

The New Zealand-based dairy giant ‍lifted its forecast for 2021/22 farmgate milk price to between NZ$9.30 and NZ$$9.90 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) from NZ$8.90 to NZ$9.50 per kgMS.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular