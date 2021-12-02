Commodities
Fonterra raises 2021/22 forecast for farmgate milk price on strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ on Friday lifted the forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, citing strong demand for its products at a time of constrained supply.

The New Zealand dairy giant raised its farmgate milk price to between NZ$8.40 and NZ$9.00 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), from prior range of NZ$7.90 to NZ$8.90 per kgMS.

