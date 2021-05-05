Fonterra proposes capital structure change, suspends farmer sharemarket

Adds details on capital structure changes, sharemarket suspension

May 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ, FSF.NZ said on Thursday it prefers to change the dairy company's capital structure by reducing the number of shares a farmer needs to hold.

Under Fonterra's preferred option, it will reduce the minimum requirement for its farmers to one share for every four kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) supplied, from the current one-is-to-one ratio.

"This would make it easier for new farmers to join the Co-op and give more flexibility to existing farmers who may want to free up capital or who are working through succession," Chairman Peter McBride said.

Fonterra has kicked off a feedback period with its more than 10,000 farmer shareholders to discuss its preferred "reduced share standard with either no fund or a capped fund" option and others, aiming to give farmers until November to vote on the change.

Other options on the table include a dual share structure, a split co-operative model, a traditional share structure and an unshared supply structure.

"This is the board's current thinking, but we are open-minded about adjusting that direction based on farmer feedback on any of the options," McBride added.

Fonterra said it would temporarily cap the size of its Shareholders Fund by suspending trading on the Fonterra Shareholders Market to give its farmer owners a chance to go over all the options.

Trading in shares of the company will remain halted until Friday, it had said the day before.

