Fonix Mobile Expands Share Capital Amid Growth

Fonix Mobile PLC (GB:FNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fonix Mobile PLC has announced the exercise of employee share options for 100,108 ordinary shares, adjusting its total voting share capital to 99,075,528 shares. The company continues to offer innovative mobile payment solutions, serving prominent clients like ITV and Comic Relief. This move reflects Fonix’s ongoing growth and commitment to expanding its market presence.

For further insights into GB:FNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.