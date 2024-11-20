Fonix Mobile Expands Share Capital Amid Growth

Fonix Mobile PLC (GB:FNX) has released an update.
Fonix Mobile PLC has announced the exercise of employee share options for 100,108 ordinary shares, adjusting its total voting share capital to 99,075,528 shares. The company continues to offer innovative mobile payment solutions, serving prominent clients like ITV and Comic Relief. This move reflects Fonix’s ongoing growth and commitment to expanding its market presence.
