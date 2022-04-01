Fondul aims to list minority stake in Romania's Hidroelectrica by Q4

Adds details

BUCHAREST, April 1 (Reuters) - Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said it aims to list a minority stake in hydropower producer Hidroelectrica by the fourth quarter of this year, pending market conditions.

On Thursday, the Romanian government approved a plan for Fondul to list at least a 15% stake - out of its 20% holding - in state-owned Hidroelectrica on the Bucharest bourse.

The government will not contribute shares to the listing as it is bound by a two-year ban parliament introduced in 2020 on government sales of shares in state-owned companies.

At the same time, Romania committed last year to list 15% of Hidroelectrica by June 2023 as part of targets agreed with the European Union for its post-pandemic recovery and resilience funds package. Various state plans to list Hidroelectrica shares have been around since about 2007.

"Our objective, depending on the then prevailing market conditions, is to achieve the listing of Hidroelectrica by the fourth quarter of 2022," Fondul's deputy portfolio manager Calin Metes said in a statement.

Fondul said a dual listing on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges was essential for a successful outcome. The government has said it would only support a listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which needs higher liquidity.

Fondul said the potential value of the deal was expected to exceed $2.3 billion, making it the largest initial public offering of a Romanian company.

Fondul, which is run by investment manager Franklin Templeton and has a net asset value of about $3.1 billion, was set up as a fund to compensate Romanians whose assets were seized under communism. It holds minority stakes in a string of state firms.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Mark Potter)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.