Fondul abandons dual listing for Hidroelectrica, IPO to launch on Bucharest bourse

BUCHAREST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX will launch an initial public offering for power producer Hidroelectrica on the Bucharest bourse following a shareholders' decision on Tuesday, ditching an initial plan for a dual listing, its manager said.

Fondul had advocated for a listing in Bucharest and London to increase the company’s chances to attract investors and boost its valuation, but met with resistance from the government, which said it wanted to boost liquidity on the local market.

The fund, run by investment manager Franklin Templeton, is the sole minority shareholder in state-controlled Hidroelectrica and had gained government approval to float a 15%-20% stake in the company in a deal initially estimated at 2.5 billion euros ($2.60 billion).

Fondul was set up as a fund to compensate Romanians for assets seized under communism and holds minority stakes in a string of state firms, including 20% of Hidroelectrica.

In October, Fondul told Reuters the IPO deal may have to be downsized in case of a Bucharest-only listing, to fit into the small size of the Bucharest exchange.

At a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, 72% of attendees voted for in favour of the government’s proposal to launch the IPO only in Bucharest.

Fondul manager Johan Meyer told reporters that gaining shareholder approval for the listing itself was "pleasing."

He added that the objective remained floating shares by March-April of next year, although the size of the float would be determined by market conditions at the time.

The IPO will involve the sale of Fondul shares in Hidroelectrica, not government shares.

But downsizing the float means the government would fall short of a commitment to take 15% of Hidroelectrica public by mid-2023 as part of targets agreed with the European Union for post-pandemic recovery funds.

Hidroelectrica is Romania's biggest power producer, accounting for a third of its electricity. It posted a net profit of 3.5 billion lei ($740.26 million) for the first nine months of the year, up 37% on the year.

Various state plans to list Hidroelectrica have been around for nearly 15 years.

($1 = 0.9633 euros)

($1 = 4.7281 lei)

