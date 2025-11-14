FONAR Stock Gains Post Y/Y Decline in Q1 Earnings and Profit

Shares of FONAR Corporation FONR have gained 0.2% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 1.9% advance over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has plunged 6.2%, while the S&P 500 has risen 3%.

FONR’s Earnings Snapshot

FONAR’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed modest top-line growth but weaker profitability compared with the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 4.3% to $26 million from $24.9 million a year earlier, driven largely by continued expansion in the company’s Health Management Company of America (“HMCA”) subsidiary. However, higher operating expenses weighed on earnings. Income from operations fell 30.7% to $3.2 million from $4.6 million, and consolidated net income was down 33.3% to $2.7 million from $4 million. Diluted net income per common share declined 26.1% to $0.34 from $0.46.

Segmentally, the FONAR equipment and service division posted a 17.9% revenue increase to $2.5 million from $2.2 million, while HMCA revenues rose 3.1% to $23.5 million from $22.8 million. The modest revenue gains in both segments were not enough to offset rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, which jumped 32.8% year over year to $6.8 million from $5.1 million.

FONAR’s Other Key Business Metrics

FONR’s operating metrics continue to underscore the centrality of HMCA to its business model. Scan volume for the quarter reached 55,106, which was 3.9% higher than the same quarter of fiscal 2025 and just slightly below the all-time high recorded in the prior quarter (55,473). Management emphasized that this represents the second-highest quarterly scan volume in HMCA’s history.

Despite higher volume, cost pressures were evident across several categories, including patient fee revenue costs, management fee costs and SG&A expenses. Total costs and expenses rose 12.3% year over year to $22.8 million from $20.4 million. Investment income also declined 25.8% to $0.5 million from $0.6 million a year earlier, adding additional pressure to the bottom line.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from $56.3 million as of June 30, 2025, to $54.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, but the company continues to operate with a strong liquidity position, boasting a current ratio of 8.6.

FONR’s Management Commentary

Management highlighted continued growth in the HMCA network, which now manages 44 MRI scanners across New York and Florida. CEO Timothy Damadian noted that several centers are adding second or even third scanners to alleviate patient backlogs and enhance referral efficiency. These additional units are typically high-field MRIs, which complement FONAR’s STAND-UP MRI systems by supporting advanced imaging needs. Management expects these capacity expansions to continue supporting scan volume growth throughout the fiscal year.

Looking ahead, management expects further expansion — a second MRI will be added at a Nassau County center in the fiscal second quarter, and a new MRI center in the same region is planned later in the fiscal year. FONAR also continues to evaluate additional geographic opportunities for profitable network expansion.

Factors Influencing FONAR’s Headline Numbers

The revenue gains this quarter were largely volume-driven, but rising SG&A and other operating expenses muted the benefit. SG&A rose 32.8% year over year to $6.8 million from $5.1 million, suggesting increased administrative costs tied to expansion initiatives, staffing, or infrastructure. Cost of revenues also increased in several categories, reflecting both inflationary pressures and higher operating activity.

The slight decline in investment income and steady tax expenses further contributed to the earnings contraction. Meanwhile, cash flow from operations remained consistent with the year-ago period at roughly $1.7 million, indicating stable core operations despite margin compression.

FONR’s Guidance

FONAR did not issue formal financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2026. However, management’s commentary suggests expectations for continued growth in scan volume and the overall HMCA network, driven by additional scanner installations and planned center openings. No specific revenue or earnings outlook was communicated.

FONAR’s Other Developments

FONAR continued to evaluate a previously disclosed non-binding proposal, submitted on July 7, 2025, by a group led by the company’s CEO and COO to take the company private. A Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors, supported by its own financial and legal advisors, is reviewing the proposal and negotiating on behalf of shareholders. No definitive agreement has been reached, and there is no assurance that a transaction will occur.

The company also provided an update on its stock repurchase program, originally adopted in September 2022. As of Sept. 30, 2025, FONAR had cumulatively repurchased more than 283,770 shares at a total cost of $6.1 million. However, management emphasized that share repurchases remain suspended while discussions surrounding the potential going-private transaction continue.

