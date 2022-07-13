FOMO will be private equity’s saving grace

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s a tough time to be investing a pension fund’s cash. Private equity giants like KKR and TPG are massively ramping up fundraising efforts. But they are being met with resistance as collapsing public company valuations leave investors over-allocated to private buyouts. That’s a change from past times, when investors cut checks whenever asked. Buyout barons’ saving grace may be their post-crisis track records.

Investors like pension funds and college endowments poured money into private equity in recent years, lifting assets under management to $5.8 trillion at the end of 2021, per Moody’s https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1306784, a record. Low interest rates pushed some pension fund managers to allocate more to higher-yielding, riskier options.

But it didn’t hurt that firms like Blackstone and Carlyle, whose public investors expect continuously growing fee pools, were asking for more. In 2021, firms waited on average only 37 months between closing new funds – down from nearly 52 months in 2013, per Preqin data.

Still, investors – known as limited partners, or LPs – try to keep their portfolio allocations within certain targets, putting a percentage https://www.calpers.ca.gov/page/newsroom/calpers-news/2021/calpers-board-new-asset-allocation-keeps-discount-rate-at-six-point-eight-percent of their cash to stocks, bonds, or so-called alternatives, like private equity. The recent market rout made stocks less valuable, while private assets aren’t marked as frequently. That means stocks are making up a smaller percentage of total assets – leaving LPs over-invested in private alternatives.

Amid these pressures, fundraising has slowed, with capital raised falling by over 50% in the second quarter from the prior year’s $231 billion, according to Preqin https://www.preqin.com/insights/research/quarterly-updates/private-equity-q2-2022. But that doesn’t spell doom, necessarily. In the pre-crisis years of 1999 and 2006, for example, returns dipped perilously below 10% and 8%, respectively, according to PitchBook data https://pitchbook.com/news/reports/2022-pitchbook-benchmarks-as-of-q3-2021. That turned around dramatically after those crises, in 2001 and 2009, when returns hit 24% and 13%.

LPs have long memories, and they won’t want to miss what could be a post-crisis moment. Instead, they might get creative, like changing their fund allocations to dollar amounts, rather than a percentage. They might even sell stakes https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-07/calpers-unloads-record-6-billion-of-private-equity-at-discount in older funds to free up cash for new ones. Fear – or in this case, fear of missing out – drives faith.

Follow @JMAGuilford https://twitter.com/JMAGuilford on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Aggregate capital raised by private equity firms fell below the $150 billion mark in the second quarter of 2022, down from over $230 billion the year prior, according to Preqin.

The slowdown comes even as a record number of funds were seeking new investor cash, with 2,650 funds targeting nearly $970 billion globally in the first quarter.

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.