FOMO And NDX Option Skew – When Expensive Calls Are Justified

Executive Summary

This paper examines whether unusually elevated Nasdaq-100 (NDX) option skew can serve as a bullish signal for future market performance. Specifically, the study focuses on periods when 30-day 10% out-of-the-money (OTM) call implied volatility rises relative to comparable 10% OTM put implied volatility, a condition interpreted as evidence of “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO) among option traders.

Historically, NDX options exhibit higher implied volatility for OTM puts than OTM calls due to investor demand for downside protection during market declines. Using data from January 2011 through May 2026, the paper finds that 10% OTM call implied volatility averaged 59.43% of comparable put implied volatility, with extremes ranging from 36.32% to 86.92%. Recent market conditions pushed this relationship above 70%, suggesting unusually strong demand for upside exposure.

To evaluate whether elevated skew contains predictive value, the study analyzes subsequent NDX returns following days when the NDX 110/90 skew ranked within the top 10%, 7.5%, 5%, 2.5%, and 1% of historical observations between January 2011 and March 2026. Returns were evaluated over 1-day, 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day holding periods.

Introduction

I recently came across a market commentator noting the NDX call skew was leaning toward OTM at a historically elevated level. Specifically, the 30-Day 10% OTM call implied volatility was over 70% of the 10% OTM put implied leading up to Trump’s visit to China. The idea was that traders felt there may be some positive news for the NDX based on this trip and to not miss out on the move they were paying up for calls.

The two datapoints used to calculate skew use Bloomberg’s consistent measure of 30-day Implied Volatility at 90% Moneyness and 110% Moneyness, with the 90% measure representing 10% OTM puts and 110% measure representing 10% OTM calls. The skew measure is calculated by dividing the daily 10% OTM call implied volatility by the 10% OTM put implied volatility.

Index markets like NDX typically price higher implied volatility for put options than call options. A major reason behind this is the nature of large stock market price changes, which tend to be more dramatic to the downside than upside. An option seller would be concerned about this sort of price action and would demand a higher premium when selling out of OTM puts than OTM calls. The range of this relationship for OTM call versus OTM put implied volatility is wide. Using data from 1/2/2011 through 5/15/2026, the average 10% OTM call implied volatility has been 59.43% of the comparable put implied vol. reaching a high of 86.92% and low of 36.32%. The chart below shows the daily close for the relationship from 1/2/2026 through 5/15/2026, with the long-term average also highlighted on the chart. Note the elevated levels in May that were associated with Trump’s visit to China.

Figure 1: Daily NDX 110 / 90 Skew

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

The phrase “Fear of Missing Out” or FOMO is generally associated with traders chasing a stock that is experiencing a dramatic move higher. Many FOMO traders will be late to the game and may even be entering a position as those early to the uptrend are taking their profits. The Internet Bubble in the late 1990’s is one of the best examples of FOMO trading pushing prices unjustifiably higher. Some say the current AI situation has created some FOMO situations as well.

NDX 1-Day Test

Option traders are typically savvier than equity traders, so FOMO being priced into NDX options may signal that NDX is primed for a short-term bullish move. To test this, we compared 1-day performance following a day where the NDX 110/90 skew closed at various levels between the top 1% and 10% of historical skew levels. The table below breaks down these results.

Table 1: 1-Day NDX Performance Versus NDX 110 / 90 Skew

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

NDX averaged +0.07% a day between the start of 2011 through first quarter of 2026. The market was higher just over 55% of trading days, with the best return of +10.07% and worst single-day return of -12.19%. The screen starts with the highest 10.00% of 110/90 skew and the results for the top 10% and top 7.50% were mixed with the average return increasing to 0.25% and 0.26% respectively. However, the percent higher figure is lower for both of those screens.

The more stringent the screen, the better the performance and percent higher from 5.00% to 1.00%. This is a pattern that will be repeated for the other three screens shared below. When screening for 1-day performance, the only screen that may be worth exploring is when the NDX 110/90 skew is in the top 1% of historical results. In that case the average move the following day is over a 1.00 percent improvement over no screen at all (0.07% versus 1.11%). However, longer holding periods improve results as displayed in the following sections.

NDX 5-Day Test

Table 2 shows the results for applying the 110/90 skew screen to a 5-day holding period. The average move for NDX over five days is +0.35% and just under 60% of observations resulting in positive returns.

Table 2: 5-Day NDX Performance Versus NDX 110 / 90 Skew

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

The percent higher figure increases as the screen becomes more stringent, with the 1% screen resulting in a percent higher figure, approaching 70%. The average 5-day returns are dramatically higher for the 2.50% and 1.00% screens at 1.31% and 2.36% respectively. When compared to the 1-day results, the longer time frame does appear to improve results.

NDX 10-Day Test

Performance continues to improve when extending the holding period to ten days. Those results appear below in Table 3. The average 10-day return for NDX over this period was a gain of 0.70% and the index was higher 63.07% of observations.

Table 3: 10-Day NDX Performance Versus NDX 110 / 90 Skew

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

Again, the most stringent the criteria, the better the results with both 2.50% and 1.00% seeing average gains of 2.53% and 4.24% respectively. The percent higher figures improve as well with the 2.50% cutoff resulting in NDX increasing in price ten days later 72.92% of the time and the 1.00% cutoff seeing gains 84.62% of the time.

NDX 20-Day Test

Recall, the skew is based on a 30-day measure, which is 30 calendar days. Depending on the calendar, 30 calendar days usually has about 20 trading days, so the signal measure and holding period are more in line with each other than the previous three tests. Over all 20-day periods covering the study, NDX was higher just over 66% of the time with an average performance of 1.41%.

Table 4: 20-Day NDX Performance Versus NDX 110 / 90 Skew

Data Sources: Bloomberg & Author Calculations

When the screens are applied, performance quickly improves. The average return jumps from 1.41% with no screen to 2.47% using the top 10.00% of results. The 1% cutoff results have a win rate of 94.87%, which is unfortunately based on only thirty-nine signals. The average return is a very impressive 6.97%, almost a five-fold increase.

Conclusion

This study explored whether unusually elevated NDX call option skew can provide insight into future market direction. Specifically, the analysis focused on periods when 30-day 10% out-of-the-money call implied volatility rises to historically elevated levels relative to comparable put implied volatility, suggesting heightened demand for upside exposure.

The results indicate a consistent relationship between elevated NDX 110/90 skew and stronger subsequent NDX performance. While short-term 1-day results were mixed outside of the most extreme readings, forward returns improved materially as both the holding period and skew threshold increased. The strongest signals occurred when skew ranked within the top 1% of historical observations, where average returns and positive return frequency were significantly higher than the unconditional market averages across 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day horizons.

These findings suggest that elevated call skew may reflect informed positioning by sophisticated option traders anticipating continued upside momentum in large-cap technology and growth stocks. Rather than signaling excessive speculative behavior alone, extreme upside skew appears to coincide with periods of persistent bullish sentiment and stronger medium-term market performance.

At the same time, studying has several limitations. The most extreme skew observations occur infrequently, resulting in relatively small sample sizes for the highest threshold screens. In addition, the analysis covers a period dominated by accommodative monetary policy, rapid technology sector growth, and the emergence of artificial intelligence-related investment themes, which may have influenced the persistence of bullish momentum in NDX. Future research could examine whether similar relationships exist in other equity indexes, during different market regimes, or using alternative skew definitions and option maturities.

Overall, the evidence suggests that extreme NDX call skew may serve as a useful supplementary indicator for identifying favorable market environments. The relationship becomes more pronounced over longer holding periods, indicating that elevated upside skew may capture more than short-term speculation and instead reflect sustained expectations for higher equity prices.