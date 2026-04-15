Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (FMX) Price Target Increased by 14.96% to 138.35

The average one-year price target for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:FMX) has been revised to $138.35 / share. This is an increase of 14.96% from the prior estimate of $120.34 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $120.30 to a high of $191.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from the latest reported closing price of $115.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 28.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.40%, an increase of 24.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.53% to 63,033K shares. The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 12,507K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,509K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6,025K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,043K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 5,934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,733K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,851K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 7.10% over the last quarter.

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