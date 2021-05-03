Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.562 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.77% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMX was $77.5, representing a -5.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.69 and a 46.48% increase over the 52 week low of $52.91.

FMX is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). FMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports FMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2311.11%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMX Dividend History page.

