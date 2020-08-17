Dividends
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.675 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.66% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.31, the dividend yield is 4.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMX was $61.31, representing a -37.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.05 and a 10.67% increase over the 52 week low of $55.40.

FMX is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). FMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports FMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -57.98%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

