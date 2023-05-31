Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX) shares closed today at 1.2% below its 52 week high of $102.50, giving the company a market cap of $21B. The stock is currently up 30.2% year-to-date, up 37.5% over the past 12 months, and up 33.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.6%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 197.1% higher than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.5.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 125.5%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 66.6%

