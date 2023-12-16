Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX) Price Target Increased by 5.11% to 133.91

The average one-year price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (NYSE:FMX) has been revised to 133.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 127.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 129.86 to a high of 141.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.48% from the latest reported closing price of 129.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.75%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 92,256K shares. The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,855K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 7,785K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,594K shares, representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 0.90% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,421K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,796K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 87.04% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 3,479K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., doing business as FEMSA, is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. It operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world and the largest convenience store chain in Mexico.

