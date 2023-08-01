News & Insights

Stocks
FMX

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX) Price Target Increased by 12.02% to 116.86

August 01, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (NYSE:FMX) has been revised to 116.86 / share. This is an increase of 12.02% from the prior estimate of 104.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.91 to a high of 125.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from the latest reported closing price of 113.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.76%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 96,140K shares. FMX / Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMX / Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

First Eagle Investment Management holds 10,989K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 9,045K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,145K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 19.05% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,421K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,008K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,976K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,312K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., doing business as FEMSA, is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. It operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world and the largest convenience store chain in Mexico.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.