Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR (FMX) Declares $1.01 Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.01 per share ($2.03 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.87 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $93.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 22.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMX is 0.76%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 98,632K shares. The put/call ratio of FMX is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR is $97.21. The forecasts range from a low of $93.92 to a high of $105.59. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of $93.69.

The projected annual revenue for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. - ADR is $729,193MM, an increase of 8.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deltec Asset Management holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 87,049.92% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Technology Lab Private holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 11.85% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 239K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Northcape Capital Pty holds 90K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing a decrease of 47.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

FEOVX - First Eagle Overseas Variable Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., doing business as FEMSA, is a Mexican multinational beverage and retail company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. It operates the largest independent Coca-Cola bottling group in the world and the largest convenience store chain in Mexico.

