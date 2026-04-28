Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Fomento Economico (FMX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Fomento Economico is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fomento Economico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FMX has gained about 11.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This means that Fomento Economico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.6%.

In Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fomento Economico is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, meaning that FMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #190. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fomento Economico and Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (RYKKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.