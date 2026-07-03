Is Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fomento Economico (FMX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Fomento Economico is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 185 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fomento Economico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX's full-year earnings has moved 35.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FMX has gained about 27.9% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 10.6%. This means that Fomento Economico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Helen of Troy (HELE). The stock has returned 32.4% year-to-date.

For Helen of Troy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fomento Economico belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.3% so far this year, so FMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Helen of Troy falls under the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18%.

Fomento Economico and Helen of Troy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.