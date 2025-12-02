Fomento Economico Mexicano Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FMX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: FMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.89, changing hands as high as $99.82 per share. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMX's low point in its 52 week range is $81.075 per share, with $108.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.38.

