FOMC Statement, Deluge of Economic Data Next Week

The middle of December will start off slow, but come Wednesday and Thursday there will be a flood of economic data for investors to sift through, including the much-anticipated Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. With the most recent earnings season coming to a close, the week is pretty bare in terms of quarterly reports, though Adobe (ADBE), Carnival (CCL), FedEx (FDX), Lennar (LEN), and Winnebago (WGO) still have reports coming up.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The week starts off slow on Monday, Dec. 13, with no economic data on the docket.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 will feature the producer price index (PPI) and core PPI.

It gets busier on Wednesday, Dec. 15, with retail sales data, the import and export price indexes, the Empire State manufacturing index, National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) index, and business inventories on tap. Plus, the FOMC will provide a statement, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16, as well as building permits, housing starts, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, industrial production data, the manufacturing PMI, and the markit composite and services PMI's.

On Friday, Dec. 17, there is no economic data scheduled.

