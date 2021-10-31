FOMC Meeting: The Fed Could Be in a Bind

The Federal Reserve could be in a bind in the upcoming FOMC meeting this week, as the U.S. economy shows signs of stagflation. That’s a situation of weaker economic growth coupled with rising inflation, making it hard for policymakers to address conventional and unconventional monetary policy.

Weaker Growth, Elevated Inflation



A host of economic reports released recently provided a mixed picture of the state of the U.S. economy: weaker growth and elevated inflation. For instance, the September payroll report released early in October showed that the U.S. economy continues to create jobs at an anemic pace, thanks to labor market frictions and supply-side bottlenecks that prevent companies from stepping up hiring.

At the same time, job creation is essential for every recovery, especially the current recovery, which has been driven by government benefits that ended in September. Moreover, weak economic growth is usually followed by tepid income gains, weak consumer spending, and weak overall economic growth.

Then there’s the Fed’s beige book, released mid-October, confirming that the U.S. economy expanded at a “modest to moderate” rate in September, with growth uneven across districts. Meanwhile, the beige book finds that prices stayed elevated across districts.

A survey of the business conditions across the U.S. compiled by the 12 Federal District Banks and published eight times a year, the beige book is the basis of discussion in FOMC meetings that determine the nation’s monetary policy direction.

Also of concern is the advanced GDP report released by the BEA last Thursday, showing that U.S. economic growth stalled in the third quarter of 2021. Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter of 2021, down from the 6.7% increase in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, several measures of inflation posted during the week confirmed that inflation remains elevated. Examples include the GDP deflator, which rose at an annual rate of 5.7% in Q3, the PCE inflation index, which rose at an annual rate of 4.4% in September, and the Employment cost index (wages), which gained 1.5% in September, up from 0.9% in August.

Undeniably, there’s plenty of evidence that the U.S. economy is heading toward stagflation.

Stagflation Complicates the Fed’s Job

While the threat of stagflation doesn’t seem to be as severe as it was back in the 1970s, it complicates the job of the Fed. That's because the Fed lacks the means to fight both economic stagnation and high inflation at the same time. Conventional and unconventional monetary policy can deal with one problem at a time, either the weak economic growth or the high inflation, but not with both. That means the FOMC will face a tough dilemma in its next meeting: to either speed up the tapering time, or to slow it down.

Bottom Line

Mixed economic reports complicate the policy choices of the next FOMC meeting. However, tapering seems to be still on the deck, as the Fed has already prepared markets for it.

