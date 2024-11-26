FOMC expects to ‘move gradually’ toward more neutral stance, minutes show

Minutes for the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on November 6-7 stated in part: “In discussing the outlook for monetary policy, participants anticipated that if the data came in about as expected, with inflation continuing to move down sustainably to 2 percent and the economy remaining near maximum employment, it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time. Participants noted that monetary policy decisions were not on a preset course and were conditional on the evolution of the economy and the implications for the economic outlook and the balance of risks; they stressed that it would be important for the Committee to make this clear as it adjusted its policy stance. While emphasizing that monetary policy would be data dependent, many participants noted the volatility of recent economic data (ECON) and highlighted the importance of focusing on underlying economic trends and the evolution of the outlook when assessing incoming information. Some participants remarked that, at a future meeting, there would be value in the Committee considering a technical adjustment to the rate offered at the ON RRP facility to set the rate equal to the bottom of the target range for the federal funds rate, thereby bringing the rate back into an alignment that had existed when the facility was established as a monetary policy tool.”

