Following Tony Robbins’ Advice Transformed My Finances — Here’s How

Most people believe financial success comes down to a fat paycheck or saving aggressively. But according to Tony Robbins, it all starts with mindset. His advice emphasizes the power of psychology in building wealth, teaching people how to rewire their thinking to attract financial freedom.

GOBankingRates spoke with Dave M., a 41-year-old realtor who has been following Robbins for nearly a decade, and how the life and business coach has transformed his finances.

Mindset Shift from Scarcity to Abundance

Before discovering Robbins, Dave believed that financial success was reserved for those born rich and people with high-paying jobs. Every financial decision felt like this wasn’t for him because he had a scarcity mindset.

“I used to think money was something I had to chase. No matter how hard I worked, I was always behind on everything,” Dave said.

Robbin’s idea, “financial success is 80% psychology and only 20% strategy,” shifted Dave’s mindset from scarcity to abundance. This mental shift helped him see opportunities to grow, save and invest.

Overcoming Fear and Taking Action

Fear is one of the things holding back many people. Dave was in the exact similar situation. He was afraid of making mistakes and losing money.

“I told myself that I’d start investing when I had more money,” he said.

Through one of Robbin’s podcasts, Dave found that fear is the greatest enemy. He realized he had wasted years waiting to feel ready when what he actually needed was to get started.

He took action to achieve his goals regardless of his age. He opened an investment account and began his investing journey.

Pay Yourself First and Automate Your Finances

Like most people, Dave didn’t know where his money went each month as long as he had covered bills. The “pay yourself first” principle he learned from Robbins changed how he managed his finances. Instead of paying bills first, he paid himself first before spending his paycheck on anything else.

“I set aside 20% of my paycheck each month and then direct it to investments and savings,” Dave revealed. He also allocated some funds into a dream bucket (for fun) — one of Robbins’ three buckets of asset allocation.

Dave made this a non-negotiable habit. Over time he has grown his savings and investments, proving that financial freedom isn’t about how much you make but how you manage what you have.

Investing Like the Ultra-Wealthy

Dave learned from Robbins that the ultra-wealthy don’t work for money. Money works harder for them. They leverage time, diversification and compound interest to build wealth consistently.

“I had never really paid much attention to how investments and compound interest worked,” Dave recounted. “I was convinced that I couldn’t grow a few thousand dollars into a significant amount. However, I was wrong.”

Robbins always said that the biggest mistake people make today is not harnessing the power of compound interest. You don’t need millions of dollars for this principle to work. You can compound as much as $100, $500, or $1,000 for several years for significant returns.

Dave remembers the first deposit he made into his investment account was $200. It seems small, but consistency and compound interest have enabled him to build wealth faster.

Build Multiple Income Streams

Before knowing Robbins, Dave relied on his 9 to 5. He believed the easiest way to boost his income was by climbing the corporate ladder.

“Robbins made me realize that I was one paycheck away from a financial disaster. If I lost my job, I had no other income,” the realtor said.

He started a side hustle by leveraging his skills. Starting a side hustle may seem overwhelming at first, but sacrificing one to two hours a day will pay off.

Dave now has multiple income streams, and some are even making him money while he sleeps.

