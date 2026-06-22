Following SpaceX's $2 Trillion IPO, Will Dogecoin Be the Next Elon Musk-Linked Investment to Go Parabolic?

Key Points

Elon Musk's SpaceX recently went public at nearly $2 trillion.

Musk has long been a fan of Dogecoin, a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin's price tends to move based on narratives from social media or celebrity endorsements.

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Elon Musk has long been associated with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the cryptocurrency born from satire around digital currency and internet memes featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Musk's affinity for Dogecoin helped bring mainstream attention to cryptocurrency, blending his personal brand with the unique capabilities of blockchain technology.

Let's explore the nature of Musk's Dogecoin support and assess if the meme coin could take off and follow the trajectory of his newly public space empire, Space Exploration Technologies, or as it's commonly known, SpaceX.

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Looking at Musk's public history with Dogecoin

Musk's interest in Dogecoin manifests primarily through social media posts and occasional high-profile mentions that celebrate the cryptocurrency's community spirit and meme heritage.

By engaging with Dogecoin in a carefree, lighthearted manner, Musk has helped foster a sense of excitement and belonging among investors who view the token as a fun way to invest beyond traditional stocks. This approach distinguishes Dogecoin from more utility-focused cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

What makes Dogecoin's price move?

Dogecoin's price primarily fluctuates due to online narratives and social media hype. The token often surges in response to positive endorsements from celebrities and declines as enthusiasm wanes. In other words, Dogecoin's price depends more on perception rather than underlying fundamentals.

Does Elon Musk own any Dogecoin?

On a personal level, Musk has indicated that he owns some Dogecoin. It's important to understand that Dogecoin's position in Musk's portfolio is likely minor and more of a symbolic holding compared to his broader wealth, which is largely tied up in Tesla and SpaceX.

In my view, Dogecoin's potential to soar alongside SpaceX stock is not entirely impossible. However, its narrative-driven nature and connections to Musk should not be mistaken for implying that SpaceX's success as a public company could boost Dogecoin's true value. Any correlation in price movement between these investments will be driven by indirect hype around the broader Musk ecosystem.

Smart investors understand that Dogecoin's price increases are always fleeting, making any potential tailwinds from SpaceX's historic IPO stem from speculative momentum trading rather than prudent, long-term investing.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.