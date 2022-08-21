Following recent decline, Karooooo Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:KARO) top shareholder CEO Isaias Jose Calisto sees holdings value drop by 6.7%

Every investor in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 6.7% decline in share price, insiders suffered the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Karooooo. NasdaqCM:KARO Ownership Breakdown August 21st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Karooooo?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Karooooo is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees. NasdaqCM:KARO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 21st 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 7.0% of Karooooo. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's CEO Isaias Jose Calisto is the largest shareholder with 75% of shares outstanding. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Karooooo

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Karooooo Ltd.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a US$611m stake in this US$818m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Karooooo that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

