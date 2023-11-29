Following Goldman Sachs? Bet on South Korea ETFs

Goldman Sachs predicts that South Korea's equity markets offer the highest potential earnings growth in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024, driven by the recovery of its semiconductor sector after experiencing significant profit declines. The investment firm maintains an overweight position on South Korean stocks.

The Korea Discount

Despite being Asia's fourth-largest economy, South Korea's markets are often perceived as undervalued by analysts, leading to the so-called "Korea discount," as quoted on CNBC. This sentiment is reflected in the Kospi benchmark index's key metrics.

Exploring Investment Opportunities in Defense Stocks

Goldman Sachs identifies defense stocks within the South Korean market as particularly appealing. South Korea has a significant presence as a global weapons supplier, second only to China. The investment firm points out specific defense companies with strong profit growth expectations that offer an attractive hedge against geopolitical risks.

Potential Catalyst: Short-Selling Ban

South Korea's recent ban on short selling, effective until the end of June 2024, has the potential to be a catalyst for the market. Goldman Sachs highlights the historical performance of the Kospi following short-selling bans and suggests that such valuations can offer promising returns to investors in the next 12 months.

Steady GDP & Stellar Performance of Kospi

South Korea’s economy grew 0.6% sequentially in the September quarter of 2023, maintaining the same pace as that of the prior quarter and surpassing market expectations of 0.5% expansion, a preliminary reading showed. The Kospi has outperformed expectations, posting a gain of over 12% this year, establishing itself as one of the leading major stock markets in Asia, excluding Japan.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few South Korea ETFs that could be appealing picks right now. These ETFs have been high momentum lately.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY – Up 13.4% Past Month

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR – Up 13.6% Past Month

Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR – Up 9.7% Past Month

Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares KORU – Up 40.9% Past Month

