Following Bank of America? Mark Your Calendars for Jan. 14.

Key Points

The second-largest bank in the U.S. had a net gain of $8.5 billion in Q3 2025, 23% more than the third quarter of 2024.

Bank of America's CEO expects another positive earnings report for Q4.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America ›

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) share price reached $55 on Dec. 12, 2025, the highest it's been since November 2006. Following BofA's significant losses related to the 2008-09 global financial crisis, the company has finally made a full recovery. Its stock will have climbed for eight consecutive months in 2025 after December, and is up 27% this year.

Back in October, BoA reported strong Q3 2025 earnings, including a 43% surge in investment banking fees, which is revenue generated through investment banking transactions involving corporate, institutional, and high net worth individuals.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Another big earnings report

Bank of America will report earnings for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. CEO Brian Moynihan expects the bank's market business revenue to rise as high as 10% during that quarter, along with the company buying back its stock.

What may also help the bank's share prices for Q4 is the Federal Reserve lowering its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Dec. 12, a third consecutive cut. Drops in benchmark interest rates often lead to commercial banks' interest rates falling as well, leading to higher demand for bank products.

The bank also has its highly anticipated Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) debuting on Jan. 4, 2026, for its wealth management clients, and the company has already begun encouraging investors to diversify their portfolio with digital assets. Chris Hyzy, chief investment officer at Bank of America Private Bank, stated earlier in December that "a modest allocation of 1% to 4% in digital assets could be appropriate." Bitcoin ETFs that will be offered include the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust, and BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Trading right before earnings reports is risky due to the volatility that can occur in the lead-up to the announcement. And as the holiday season continues, trading volume tends to decrease. As a result, investors interested in BofA may want to wait until after the Q4 earnings report to purchase shares.

Should you buy stock in Bank of America right now?

Before you buy stock in Bank of America, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bank of America wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.