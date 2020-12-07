Following All-Time Highs, What's Next (And What's New) For Bitcoin?

By Landon Manning

As a tumultuous 2020 draws to a close, and rumors of a vaccine grow in volume and credibility, the value of Bitcoin, the world’s number-one cryptocurrency, has performed beyond many expectations, reaching its highest-ever price and leaving many to wonder where it will go from here.

This Journey To An All-Time High

This year has been an interesting one for bitcoin's price. The first quarter began with a steady climb in the valuation of the cryptocurrency, one that suddenly turned into a precipitous drop with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. By May, however, bitcoin had managed to escape these doldrums, getting back to its previous position and continuing to make a steady trend upward.

By November, however, it was clear that this slow tick up was to give way to a rush. Passing a value of more than $18,000 by November 20, bitcoin continued to rise, eventually surpassing its highest-ever value on November 30. This left the community enthralled, but also left big questions: How did this happen? And where should we go from here?

A very important aspect of this latest price surge is that it appeared to be much sturdier than the great BTC price spike of 2017. In those days, the value of bitcoin increased by nearly $10,000, doubling its value, in just two weeks. And one month later, much of that value left the market.

This current valuation cycle has been meteoric, even by bitcoin’s volatile standards, but the climb upwards was much less steep in 2020 than it was in 2017. Additionally, as advocates have pointed out enthusiastically, small dips in the price have been observed and then reversed, with the price flirting relatively consistently with the $18,000 and $19,000 mark over several days. It appears that Bitcoin’s floor has risen altogether as of late, and a precipitous drop without warning is unlikely.

What Caused This Surge?

Despite the marked differences in this all-time high climb compared to 2017’s, many are still wondering what caused 2020’s bull run. Economists in both pro- and anti-Bitcoin camps have pointed to several possible sources.

Reports from The Guardian have claimed that bitcoin is now taking gold’s throne as a non-fiat store of value. Its hard cap of 21 million bitcoin gives it deflationary volume, which was underscored with a mining subsidy halving taking place this year, and it is shielded from various inflationary pressures enacted by different governments. With talk of a vaccine on the horizon, the report claimed that investors have a belief that several currencies will soon undergo continued inflation to promote consumer spending.

TheWall Street Journal echoed this belief, claiming that government attempts to stabilize various national economies, including the slashing of interest rates which have left government bonds with extremely tiny yields, have created new demand for more volatile assets like bitcoin. Yahoo! Finance also noted a wave of new institutional appreciation for the crypto asset, with worldwide titans of finance capital beginning to either invest in crypto or soften their anti-Bitcoin rhetoric.

Where Do We Go Now?

With bitcoin still hovering around its all-time high, with potential to soon eclipse it once again, the community is wondering how best to move forward.

For many, there appears to be reason to hold strong, with signs pointing to continued price gains, adoption and proof of the value of this asset. Bloomberg has revealed research data predicting that the bitcoin price could very well reach $50,000 by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, governmental institutions in the United States have also promised “clarity” on bitcoin’s regulatory status in the near future, which could make it easier for mainstream institutions to embrace the asset.

Regardless of what the future may hold, in 2020 bitcoin showed that it is capable of making leaps and bounds at any time, shaking up the world of finance as it does so. Many of its supporters are now simply acquiring what they can and preparing to enjoy the ride.

