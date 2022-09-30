Following a 31% decline over last year, recent gains may please VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) institutional owners

Every investor in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week's US$20m market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 31% losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about VOXX International. NasdaqGS:VOXX Ownership Breakdown September 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About VOXX International?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that VOXX International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of VOXX International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqGS:VOXX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in VOXX International. Our data shows that Avalon Park Group Holding AG is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 9.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. John Shalam, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the company's CEO Patrick Lavelle directly holds 2.3% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of VOXX International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of VOXX International Corporation. Insiders own US$29m worth of shares in the US$189m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the VOXX International stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for VOXX International that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

