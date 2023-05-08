Follow Buffett and Munger With These ETFs

During the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway held its annual general meeting, where legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger shared valuable investment insights. The company announced a remarkable $35.5 billion net profit for the first fiscal quarter, with its cash reserves exceeding $130 billion. Let’s discuss some of the highlights of the meeting.

US Dollar Still King: Buffett's Confidence in Reserve Currency

Despite concerns about the debt ceiling, Warren Buffett expressed confidence in the US dollar as the reserve currency. He doesn't see any other option to replace it. This viewpoint offers an endorsement of the strength of the US dollar, despite the challenges faced by the national debt. Investors can consider ETFs that track the US dollar, such as the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund UUP.

Apple: A Better Business Than Any Berkshire Owns

Buffett spoke highly of Apple, a company in which Berkshire Hathaway owns nearly 6%. He referred to Apple as "a better business than any we own" and expressed regret over selling some shares years ago. Recently, Apple came up with upbeat earnings result too. To follow Buffett's confidence in Apple, investors can look into ETFs that have significant allocations to the tech giant, such as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK or the Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT.

Japan: A Land of Opportunities?

Warren Buffett has shown interest in Japanese trading firms, specifically Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui, Itochu Corp., Marubeni, and Sumitomo. He increased his stakes in each of these companies to 7.4% and pledged to continue seeking opportunities in Japan. Investors looking to follow Buffett's footsteps can consider the iShares MSCI Japan ETF EWJ or the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund DXJ, which offer exposure to Japanese equities. Buffett’s recent trip to Japan showcases his interest on that country’s investment world.

Will Pain in Commercial Real Estate Go Away Once Rates Cool?

Buffett pointed out that the commercial real estate market is beginning to experience the repercussions of high borrowing rates. He explained that the market value is primarily determined by the amount one can borrow non-recourse, and the consequences of this are now surfacing. Buffett mentioned that this mindset is prevalent among prominent real estate business players, which often leads to lenders acquiring the properties. Although they may not desire the property, banks tend to adopt a "extend and pretend" approach.

Buffett emphasized that this situation has ramifications, as individuals who previously borrowed at 2.5% are now realizing that it's unsustainable at current rates. Consequently, they end up returning the property to the entity that financed its construction. With the Fed giving signals of slowing down the rate hike momentum, the commercial real estate may bounce back over the medium term.

However, investors should be cautious with their real estate investments, if you are fan of Buffett. For those interested in following Buffett's cautious stance, they can short the segment with products like ProShares UltraShort Real Estate SRS and ProShares Short Real Estate REK.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (UUP): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Short Real Estate (REK): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (SRS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.