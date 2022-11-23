Follow Analyst Andrew Fein for a 100% Success Rate on Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Analyst Andrew Fein of H.C. Wainwright has scored a 100% success rate on his views on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) stock. Fein is an expert in tracking U.S.-based Healthcare companies. Unfortunately, a majority of stocks covered by Fein are either in the clinical trial stage and do not have any commercial product, or have poor financial performance. Due to this, our expert analyst has a weak overall success rate of 35% and has generated negative 10.20% average returns per call in the past year.

Having said that, Fein’s best pick to date is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The analyst has earned a humongous 314% average return on AMLX stock since May 13, 2022, to date. Now, let’s take a look at the top stock for today, Catalyst Pharmaceutical, and how it is contributing to Fein’s success rate.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Florida-based Catalyst Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing medicines for rare diseases. Some of CPRX’s research revolves around Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), and infantile spasms.

On November 9, Catalyst Pharma reported Q3FY22 diluted earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the consensus by one cent. Also, the revenue of $57.24 million generated from the sales of a single drug, FIRDAPSE, outpaced the consensus of $53.62 million. Moreover, based on the continued business momentum, the company raised its FY22 revenue guidance to $205-$210 million. Year-to-date, CPRX stock has exploded by 153%.

Remarkably, Fein has been highly optimistic about CPRX stock since 2018, when he first started covering the company. Fein has given consistent Buy ratings on CPRX to date. Alongside a 100% success rate, Fein has generated an impressive 105.75% average return per rating on CPRX stock.

Is CPRX a Buy?

On TipRanks, CPRX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys versus one Hold. Also, the average Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock prediction of $17.17 implies 1.9% downside potential from current levels.

Analyst Fein has generated superb returns on CPRX stock with in-depth research and analysis. Interestingly, if an investor had followed Fein’s views on Catalyst Pharma, he or she would have earned a similar average return on their investments to date. TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

