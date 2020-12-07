Foley Trasimene To Combine With Paysafe

(RTTNews) - Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited have announced a plan of merger. Paysafe will become a publicly traded entity under the name, Paysafe Limited and symbol PSFE. The deal reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value at closing of approximately $9 billion.

William P. Foley, II, Founder and Chairman of Foley Trasimene, stated: "Upon the formation and initial listing of Foley Trasimene, our team initiated a diligent and thorough search process to source an appropriate partner, with the goal to announce a partnership prior to year end. We have reached this milestone with Paysafe as our ideal partner."

