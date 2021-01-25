Markets
Foley Trasimene To Combine With Alight - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alight Solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF), a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a business combination agreement. The agreement reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Alight of approximately $7.3 billion. Alight will become a publicly traded entity under the name, Alight, Inc., and symbol ALIT. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021.

"Partnering with proven SPAC sponsor Bill Foley positions Alight to become the preeminent employee engagement partner for employers of all sizes," said Stephan Scholl, CEO of Alight.

