Foley-backed SPAC agrees to $7.3 billion deal with Blackstone's Alight

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by prominent investor Bill Foley has agreed to take Alight Solutions LLC, the U.S. benefits services provider owned by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, public at a valuation of $7.3 billion including debt, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anirban.Sen@thomsonreuters.com; (within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3583) Twitter: @asenjourno))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.