Foley-backed SPAC agrees to $7.3 billion deal with Blackstone's Alight

Anirban Sen Reuters
Jan 25 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by prominent investor Bill Foley has agreed to take Alight Solutions LLC, the U.S. benefits services provider owned by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, public at a valuation of $7.3 billion including debt, the companies said on Monday.

